TUC Wait On Government’s Response

TUC together with 10 of its affiliates of Trade Union will withdraw workforce after tomorrow if the Government does not respond favourably to their petition.

The TUC comprises of PNG Trade Union Congress, PNG Teachers Association, National Airlines Employees, PNG Nurses Association, Airlines Flight Attendants Association, NCDC Employees Association, Communication Workers Union, Security Industry Union, St John Workers Union, and PNG Police Association.

Earlier this week, they petitioned the Government to reconvene Parliament before 2021 ends and rescind its NEC decision that effected the passing of the Dominant Industry Player Levy targeting Banking and Communications Industry.

The TUC Affiliates said that workers savings from their Superannuation Funds will be taxed under this new amendment Act.

“No response is a response, further delay is a response, nevertheless, there will be one and same consequence for any response that does not satisfy the workers call”, said TUC Assistant General Secretary.

The petition was delivered to Labour Minister Tomait Kapili on Monday, 6th December.