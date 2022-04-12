TUC: Super Tax Impacts Ordinary Citizens

The PNG TUC says Super taxes to be imposed on BSP will come into effect in September.

Trade Union Congress Acting General Secretary Anton Sekum said, “BSP is required to pay a fixed K190m every year for the market concentration levy. The knock-on effect will be felt by 800,000 workers who are contributors of Nambawan Super, Nasfund and Comrade Trustees.”

“BSP will not suffer the consequences, it is the workers,” he added.

“Workers who are taxed up to 42% of their gross pay on a fortnightly basis and are already feeling the pinch,” said Vera Raga, General Secretary PNG Banks and Financial Institution.