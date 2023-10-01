TUC calls for national dialogue

TUC president, John Paska says Papua New Guineans face challenges of affordable, accessible housing, the collapse of essential services like education, and healthcare, rising unemployment rates and a stagnant private sector.

He further highlighted the rise in violent crimes and general law and order issues, especially against the vulnerable including women and children, stating that the moral fabric of society has collapsed.

“The level of debt is about 60 percent of GDP. For how long can people suffer, for how long can people hunger? We cannot continue. We need a national conversation, a national dialogue and leaders must rise up, stand up, and we ask the people of PNG to participate actively.”

The TUC called on the Prime Minister to play an active role in leadership and appealed to leaders to work together.

Paska says Papua New Guinea is an economy of abundance, it is sad to see a lack of active participation from its citizens.