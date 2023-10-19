Tsiamalili urges cadet officers to utilize technology

Tsiamalili said this when speaking to the cadet recruits during their dedication service on Wednesday in Port Moresby.

He said Police officers are expected to utilize technology to prevent crime before it happens and excel in dissecting communications between criminals through the use of technology.

“PNG is currently undergoing transformation, moving from what we knew in the past and what we inspire to be in the future, where new and emerging technology is a threat,” he said.

Tsiamalili told the cadets that they must be technology-driven, and learn to understand the use of technology better to mitigate criminal activities.

He said technology has advantages and disadvantages and that is why every organisation worldwide have in place strategies to mitigate the threat of technology.

Meanwhile, the minister challenged the cadets to combat not only criminal activities in the country but international criminal networks that have infiltrated the country.