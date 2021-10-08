TSCMIC Supports Inclusive Maritime Sector

The Transport Sector Coordination, Monitoring and Implementation Committee (TSCMIC) Forum headed by Chairman and Transport Secretary, Roy Mumu, discussed the importance of inclusive participation of both men and women to achieve an improved maritime industry, to enable economic growth and social development.

TSCMIC is supported by the Australian Government through the Transport Sector Support Program and provides a forum for maritime, aviation and land transport agencies to work alongside donors to provide a safer and more reliable transport network for Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The forum coincided with World Maritime Day on Thursday 30 September. This meeting’s theme focused on the invaluable role of seafarers and shone a spotlight on issues in shipping to ensure a sustainable sector. Secretary Mumu highlighted the important role TSCMIC plays in facilitating collaboration between development partners, including Australia, ensuring that support is well targeted and aligns with the priorities of the Government of Papua New Guinea. This includes promoting the principle of gender equality in the Public Service workplace to drive good people management practices and organizational development.

Secretary Mumu said, "We recognise the maritime sector’s crucial work in maintaining and developing existing infrastructure, which is part of a collective effort in achieving socio-economic goals for Papua New Guineans. To sustain these efforts across the transport sector, this signals diversity in the workforce where women are being empowered, be it in technical roles or the decision making process."

The forum further provided the PNG National Maritime Safety Authority, as the Secretariat for Pacific Women in Maritime Association (PacWIMA), the opportunity to discuss the Regional Strategy for Pacific Women in Maritime 2020-2024. This strategy envisions a sustainable maritime community by providing a more inclusive, safe working environment for equal opportunities and fair treatment for all Pacific women in the maritime sector.

Photo credit: DFAIT