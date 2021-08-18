TSC Partners With Equal Playing Field

EPF Chief Executive Officer, Jacqui Joseph explained that if there is an offence against a child (child abuse, neglect, etc.) it is within EPF's power to receive, investigate and report the case to relevant authorities.

This is an endorsement that EPF has strived to achieve as majority of its programs and projects involve children.

“This is an incredible achievement for us as an organization. We will soon be making changes to accommodate for the responsibility that has been given to us. We still have a long road ahead but this is great progress in our journey,” she said.

Ms Joseph added: “Following a tedious process to ensure that the organization is qualified to carry this responsibility. It is one that we do not take lightly and as an organization, we place importance on and prioritize the protection of children at all times.”

Equal Playing Field is a local not-for-profit organization, founded on the belief that violence against women is preventable and that open discussions about gender equality and respectful relationships during adolescence have the power to stop violence against women.