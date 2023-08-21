TSC backs improvement of teachers’ welfare

The TSC made reference to Education Minister, Jimmy Uguro’s recent statement in parliament, where he highlighted the need to ensure that teachers receive the benefits they are entitled to.

“We acknowledge that the remuneration and overall treatment of teachers have a direct impact on the standard of education,” said chairman, Samson Wangihomie.

“Furthermore, we echo the Minister's sentiments regarding the vital role teachers play, especially in rural areas. Their commitment is commendable and showcases their unwavering dedication to education.

“In the coming weeks, we will be working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that the changes to the teachers’ pay structure and benefits are implemented effectively.”

Wangihomie further said the Teaching Service Commission is actively working to upgrade the teachers’ pay structure based on their qualifications, in alignment with established processes and procedures that govern its operations.

“This initiative aims to recognise the dedication and expertise of our educators, fostering an environment where excellence thrives,” he continued.

“The TSC, as the state agency responsible for the employment of teachers nationwide, is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and fairness in the treatment of our valued educators.

“As Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, I assure all teachers and the general public that our activities and future direction are aligned with the Minister’s directive and the government's broader vision for education reform.”