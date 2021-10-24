Trukai Supports Village

Kukipi village recently faced off with king tides that resulted in the destruction of their food gardens, water supplies and cash crops, evident of the catastrophe caused by impact of global warming.

Trukai’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, Andrea Tagamasau said the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility.

She said Trukai believes in giving back to the community it lives and operates in as they reciprocate in kind with support, and through its community programs they extend their support to relief programs like that of Kukipi Flood Relief Committee.

A member the Flood Relief Committee, Molly Lava, thanked Trukai for its support saying they are a big help to her people and will alleviate the challenges they are facing.

Trukai has devoted monthly donations to NGOs like Cheshire DisAbility Services and the City Missions in Port Moresby and Lae.

Trukai recently donated 600 kilograms of rice to YWAM medical ship, and Samaritan Aviation in East Sepik, and both organizations reach those living in remote areas providing life-saving medical treatment and emergency evacuations.