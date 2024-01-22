Trukai explains ‘Smart Farmer’ program

Rice Development Manager with Trukai Industries, Aina Davis, said the program is an ambitious one, which will see Trukai doing follow-ups by visiting the trained farmers to see how they are doing.

“Our support continues because we follow them back and we ensure that this training continues, there is knowledge transfer, and they’re part of our Smart Farmer Program, we don’t just leave them and that’s it after the training. We continue to follow up to make sure everyone is coping”, said Davis.

The program includes two weeks of theory and practical training before they are sent back to their homes to practice what they’ve learnt.

Throughout the training, individual farmers are given accommodation and food with the assistance of the Pacific Adventist University. Modules are also part of the support including stationary.

“When they go back after component two, we develop them to be model farmers, a mindset to be commercial farmers. When they become model farmers, we give them a village sustainable kit. Model farmers are farmers that are genuine and different from normal farmers and they continue to farm rice.

“The sustainable kit can crop one hectare, we give them this kit worth more than K35, 000. It covers ploughing, small push planter, knapsack, easy to harvest, shade cloth for nursery, spades, wheelbarrow and other basic garden equipment”, she said.

She assured that Trukai Industries will continue to see the rice farmers through in the Southern Region and make sure to consider them when the company decides to buy rice locally.