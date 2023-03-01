Trukai donate to Vanagi race

“The Vanagi Heau Helulu race which will be held on the 4th of March, is part of the 49th Hiri Moale Festival and Trukai has supported the festival for the second time in a row,” said Anton Selve, Marketing Executive for Trukai.

This is in addition to K60, 000 to the Vanagi race. Total support is K75,000 towards the race.President of Poreporena Canoe Race Association, John Podi, acknowledged Trukai and Motu Koita Assembly for their generous support and the honor to run the race.

“We expect to get as many coastal people to join the vanagi (canoe) race because some years back it’s been fading. We are trying to revive it and through Trukai sponsoring it’s a major boost our canoe racing and the number has increased. We ran our competitions and the MKA gave us the privilege to run the vanagi race, last year was successful and we want this year to be successful as well”, said Podi.

About 40 canoes will be participating with cash prizes of K10, 000 for A grade winner and B grade winner walks away with K5, 000.