Trukai Backs Community Observe Event

Today, Thursday 2nd December, Trukai was at Porebada to support the Shinning Stars Association in their activities. The company donated 100kg of rice and some merchandise to help villagers celebrate the event, which falls on December 3.

The theme for IDPD 2021 is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world”.

Trukai's Public Relations Manager, Andrea Tagamasau when presenting the items said that Trukai was happy to support a worthwhile cause that empowered marginalized groups such as People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).

“Trukai is motivated to support the community through such donations and look forward to seeing how best the association can prosper in helping PLWDs in their area,” Ms Tagamasau said

Shinning Stars Association President, Arebo Samuel thanked Trukai explaining that from the donations received they are planning on hosting separate activities in line with COVID protocols among their respective sister chapters at Papa-Lealea and Boera.

"Collectively there are over 75 PLWDs registered under the association and this donation is timely to help us celebrate our day.”