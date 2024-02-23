Trukai all in for 50th Hiri Moale Fest

Trukai Industries Ltd is on board once again. Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, today presented a cheque to the Motu Koita Assembly (MKA). Trukai is also the naming rights sponsor to the Trukai Vanagi Race.

“Our sponsorship comes in cash which goes towards the Vanagi race and the prize money is currently a total of about K27,000 each vanagi race participant will receive consolation prizes as well. We will also be donating in kind which is our Trukai rice and merchandise,” Tom added.

Trukai is hoping that this sponsorship will be bigger and better than the previous years.

“This year, we celebrate 50 years of the Hiri/Moale festival with Trukai Industries the naming right sponsors of the Vanagi Heau Helulu race which will be held at Era Kone on Saturday, 23rd of March 2024. We would like to extend our appreciation and acknowledgement to the CEO of Trukai Industries, Alan Preston and the management,” said 2023 Miss Hanenamo, Kimjosh Damuri.

Damuri shared that the MKA honours this partnership as a community give-back initiative towards supporting canoe associations in the Motu and Central Province villages.

MKA Canoe race committee representative, John Podi, said the sponsorship over the years has boosted canoe-racing participation.

“All canoes from our coastal areas (will) vie for the top prize. This is the biggest prize sponsored for the canoe race,” said Podi.

The festival will run from the 22nd – 24th of March, 2024.