Triumphant New Ireland Day Celebrations

The event, marked as the first of its kind in New Ireland, was hailed as a magnificent success and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of locals from all corners of the province, as well as visitors from other parts of Papua New Guinea, including Port Moresby and the Highlands.

Addressing the organizing committee in a debriefing session on Friday morning, Sir Julius thanked everyone involved in the coordination of the celebrations.

Dignitaries attending the event included Japan's Ambassador to PNG, Ambassador Nobuyuki Watanabe, accompanied by Madam Watanabe, and a contingent of 18 representatives accompanying Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) President Ishmael Toroama and his wife Lady Betty. Their presence added significance to the occasion, with cultural exchanges taking place, including students from the governor's school of excellence singing the Japanese national anthem. The Bougainville community sang their anthem to the beat of the bamboo orchestra.

The celebrations featured a range of activities and competitions, with prizes awarded for beautification awards, choir competition, string band competitions, governor's essay competition, canoe racing, aquathlon, floats, Mr and Miss New Ireland, and best stalls. The challenging greasy pole and games for children added to the festive spirit.

Sir Julius expressed satisfaction with the weather and the overall mood of the participants, praising the disciplined forces, Police, and CIS for their guard of honour parade. He emphasized that this year's celebrations have set a benchmark for future events, and the goal is to maintain the same level of success in upcoming celebrations.

Acknowledging that not everyone could participate in the event at Kavieng, Sir Julius called on the organizing committee to prepare a more localized program for Independence Day on September 16th.