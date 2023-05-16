Tribute to late Rabaul Archbishop

Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) President, Ishmael Toroama, described the late Archbishop as “part of a generation of religious leaders who taught greater tolerance of different Christian faiths, spiritual vocation and peace”.

The Late Hesse, who was Archbishop Emeritus of Rabaul, passed away at the Vunapope Hospital on May 14th, at the ripe age of 87.

“As Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Rabaul, the Late Karl Hesse was an important figure in the Bougainville Peace Process,” said President Toroama.

“He provided leadership to the Catholic faithful and clergy on Bougainville during the tumultuous years of the Bougainville Civil War.

“He was amongst a host of religious leaders in the likes of the Late Archbishop of Port Moresby, Sir Peter Kurongku, the Late United Church Bishop of Bougainville, Rev. Salagil Zale, Late Bishop Lesley Boseto from the Solomon Islands and the Late Diocese of Bougainville Bishop Gregory Singkai who all advocated peace on Bougainville.

“It is worthy to note that the Roman Catholic Church and its clergy played a key role in the Bougainville Peace Process along with the United Church, the Seventh-Day Adventist church and the other smaller denominations throughout Bougainville and Papua New Guinea.

“The churches kept our health and education services going and preached the message of God’s love and forgiveness to our people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bougainville, I offer our sincerest condolences to the clergy and Catholic faithful in the New Guinea Islands and PNG on the untimely loss of the Late Archbishop Emeritus Karl Hesse.

“I pay tribute to this great man and the countless other Christian men and women whose vocation is to serve the Almighty by catering to the spiritual needs of each and everyone one of us.

“May his soul Rest In Peace.”