Tribute to Late Dr Lin Calvert

Her profound impact was continued by her daughter, Dr. Valerie Archer, who admirably carried forward the mantle at the Kapuna Rural Hospital in the remote swampland of Gulf Province.

Prime Minister James Marape has extended his deepest condolences on behalf of the people and Executive Government of Papua New Guinea to the family of the Late Dr. Lin Calvert, who peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Kapuna, Kikori District of Gulf Province.

Originally from New Zealand, Dr. Calvert, alongside her late husband, Dr. Peter Calvert, relocated to Kapuna in 1954. Their enduring dedication led to the establishment of Kapuna Hospital, a beacon of hope for the community. Following her husband's passing in 1982, Dr. Lin Calvert assumed leadership, skillfully managing the hospital for two decades.

The Prime Minister emphasises that the loss of Dr. Calvert reverberates across Gulf Province and the entirety of Papua New Guinea.

“Her gentle spirit and unwavering commitment to others made her a true angel amongst us,” he said.

"Her life exemplified selfless service, embodying the very essence of Christian values. Leaving behind her birthplace and family, she embraced Papua New Guinea as her own, becoming an integral part of Gulf Province's extended family.

"I had the honor of spending a weekend in 2021 with Dr. Calvert at Kapuna, witnessing firsthand her unyielding dedication. She stands as a beacon of inspiration, a role model to emulate.

"As we bid farewell to Dr. Calvert in Kapuna, our hearts are uplifted in celebration of her profound contributions. Her legacy as a resident surgeon, gynecologist, anesthetist, and pediatrician, spanning over six decades of service, enriches the fabric of Gulf Province's health sector.”

In closing, Prime Minister Marape calls upon the memory of Dr. Lin Calvert to kindle the flames of public service across Papua New Guinea's remote regions.

“May her soul find eternal peace as she rests in Heaven,” he said.