Trial for Gamato and Hetinu

Gamato, former Electoral Commissioner, and Hetinu, then NCD Election Manager in the 2017 National General Elections (NGE), were committed to stand trial to answer to these allegations.

Police allege that the two had been bribed by a particular candidate with K184, 300 during the 2017 NGE in NCD.

This morning three state witnesses appeared before Justice Teresa Barrigan at the Waigani National Court to give evidence.

Sergeant Vincent Tapunga who is attached with the Police Forensic Science Centre as a Photographer, told the court that he took the photograph of the sum of money after police officers had counted it.

Another witness Chief Sergeant Mick Imara attached with the Documents Determination from Forensic Science Centre, said the signature on the documents that were in Hetinu’s vehicle during his arrest, showed that it was Hetinu’s signature.

Police allege that the MOU documents stated that Hetinu would be awarded with a security contract from NCDC if he helped a certain candidate, win the Governor’s seat.

The third witness is Post Courier’s journalist, Gorethy Kenneth who gave evidence that journalists from all newsrooms were alerted by Police on 27th June 2017 on the incident and were asked to cover a press conference at the Boroko Police station.

More state witnesses are expected to assist the court this week.