Trekking for tourism

The Remembrance Day 3-Day Trekking holds profound importance as it commemorates the moment when PNG soldiers united as a cohesive force, transcending tribal and clan boundaries for the first time.

The battle of Kokoda symbolized the convergence of two nations - Australia and PNG.

During the Remembrance Day Ceremony at Owers Corner on Sunday, 23rd July, Governor Parkop highlighted the historical significance of this annual event. He said the City of Port Moresby takes great pride in preserving the memory of this momentous occasion and will present it to the Guangdong Provincial Government in China later this year as part of its commitment to tourism development.

Governor Parkop said this initiative not only honours our shared history but also enriches our city's tourism landscape, inviting visitors to embark on a journey that harmoniously intertwines the past and present.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, the Kokoda Track Authority and local track operators for their collaboration in commemorating Remembrance Day.

The governor also commends their efforts in promoting healthy lifestyles, domestic tourism, and creating income-generating opportunities for the community.