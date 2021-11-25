Treasury Investigates Info Leak

Secretary Vele said Section 23A subsections (5) and (6) of the Prime Minister and National Executive Council Act 2002 makes it a serious disciplinary offence under the Public Services (Management) Act 1995 and the Public Service General Orders.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has also been notified of the breach and will commence its own processes with social media providers to identify the source of the post.

“This is unacceptable and unprofessional behaviour of any officer and Treasury will act swiftly and decisively. The elected Government must have the trust of the public service to act impartially for the good of the people and my officers must uphold this trust,” said Secretary Vele.

Vele said the design and management of the National Budget is the core responsibility of the Department of Treasury, and any officer that seeks to undermine that responsibility will be dealt with.