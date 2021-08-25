Treasurer yet to get FASU report details

His response followed questions raised by the Komo-Magarima MP Manasseh Makiba, in Friday’s parliament sitting. Minister Ling-Stuckey said he has yet to receive any information also on how this money laundering fiasco happened.

“I shall be issuing instruction to both Treasury and Central Bank to provide all details mentioned in that notice and then determine the appropriate course of action. Who were the eight Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) identified by FASU. I am advised that FASU is not able to give that information because apparently they are not at liberty to give it to this parliament.

“Politically Exposed Persons are typically government officials, members of SOE boards, relatives and even close associates. I am not aware of who the culprit is, whether the culprit is a politician, ex-politician, or even an ex-prime minister,” the Treasurer explained.

The Treasurer also confirmed that two senior executive officers of BSP, who were allegedly involved, have already resigned.

“FASU has decided to exclude the 4th one because apparently he has been cooperating. The CEO (BSP) has not resigned. The Chairman of Bank South Pacific has not resigned,” Ling-Stuckey said.

However, part of his response triggered a supplementary question from former PM and Member for Ialibu-Pangia Peter O’Neill.

“He needs to provide the names, evidence he has got and whether he will protect the financial institutions of this country. I say this because nobody in this world will do business with PNG if it continues to accuse our own agencies of government and financial institutions,” O’Neill said.

The Treasurer repeated that he will share the information once its provided to him. “I’m even prepared to provide a detailed statement on contents of the report if and when I receive it,” replied the Minister.