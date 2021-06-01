Treasurer visits UoT

During his visit, Minister Ling-Stuckey met with the University’s senior executive management team to discuss budgetary matters of the institution and do a budgetary presentation.

The university management also had the opportunity to discuss its five-year strategic plans and present a report on its infrastructural plans and budgetary requirements in alignment to the University’s vision and mission.

Minister Ling-Stuckey announced a funding commitment of K250,000 on behalf of the Marape-Basil Government at the end of the meeting.

The PNGUOT management said this funding will go towards establishing a state-of-the-art studio that will cater for the delivery of online lectures and classes at the University’s Taraka Campus and its external campuses.

The Treasury delegate was given a tour of the University’s facilities, labs and project sites at the end of their visit.

Minister Ling-Stuckey, who is also Member for Kavieng Open, met briefly with the UNITECH New Ireland Students and Staff Association to discuss possible school fee subsidy funding from 2022 onwards.

The delegate from the Treasury department consisted of Minister Ling-Stuckey, Dr. Misty Baloiloi, Dorcas Waine, Stella Paulus and Lina Kamu.