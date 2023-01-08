Treasurer visits Governor Parkop

“The nation’s best wishes are with Governor Parkop as he recovers from a life-threatening illness. I was pleased to pass on this message from Prime Minister James Marape and other Government caucus leaders including Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and also my people from Kavieng when I visited Governor Parkop at the Gold Coast University Hospital on 5 January,” Ling-Stuckey said.

“Surrounded by family, Governor Parkop was in good spirits.

“As many of us know, Governor Parkop has long advocated a healthy lifestyle.

“He strongly supports regular exercise. Despite all of this, he is now also calling for people to respect fully our medical experts and results of various tests, even if they seem minor like cholesterol. Healthy lifestyles are vital, but we also need to listen to our medical experts.”

When attending the Gold Coast Hospital, the Treasurer was again reminded of the importance of good health facilities backed by excellent nurses and doctors.

“I am pleased that I have been part of the Marape-Rosso Government that has lifted health funding to K2,311 million in 2023, a 34% increase from 2021. And we have committed increased salary funding for a steady 5% increase in the numbers of nurses and doctors through to 2027, and then a 10% increase in health workers each year as our training facilities improve,” he said.

“In earlier visits, I have also been talking to the CEO and Chair of the Board of the Gold Coast Hospital on ways we can build links between such a modern hospital and hospitals in PNG.

“I have also been talking about ways to increase training opportunities linked to labour mobility programs so that many of our young people can come and work and gain skills in Australia, and then return with these improved skills to PNG. These increasing international linkages are real win-win opportunities for all.

“I look forward to Governor Parkop making a full recovery, even if it takes several months, as I’m sure his own family and staff are advising him, returning to contribute to the development of the National Capital District and PNG more broadly.”