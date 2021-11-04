Treasurer Releases Budget paper

The 2022 BSP provides the public with the revised fiscal framework for the medium term, under which, the framework of the 2022 Budget have been designed.

In the subsequent sections, it discusses further details of the key elements of the 2022 Budget strategy. The 2022 BSP will be the second produced by the Government led by Prime Minister, James Marape.

This draws from the high-level policy direction of the Treasurer, Ian Ling Stuckey after consultations with the National Executive Committee (NEC), the Budget Management Committee (BMC) and representatives of the IMF’s Staff Monitored Program (SMP).

The 2022 BSP is released shortly after the 2021 MYEFO as set out in the FRA. The delay is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected other related work programs, causing delay in the release of the 2022 BSP.

The 2022 Budget strategy will continue to be guided by the doctrines of development espoused by the Five National Goals and Directive Principles, the National Strategy of Responsible Sustainable Development (StaRS) and PNG’s commitment to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

These have been captured in the development principles defined by the Vision 2050, and the Development Strategic Plan 2030, as prescribed in the Medium Term Development Plans (MTDPs) II and III.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey stated that in 2020, the Government had put forward the ‘Loloata Commitment’ as a rescue and reconstruction strategy that began with a fiscal re-adjustment and a revised Medium Term Fiscal Strategy (MTFS) 2020-2024.

In 2022, the MTFS outlook will be revised to 2022-2027, guided by the principles of ‘spend the money we have more wisely’, ‘raise the revenues more fairly’ and ‘finance the debt more cheaply’ will remain.

“This is a longer time frame that required under the FRA, and has been done to help inform decision making over the full life of the next Parliament.

“The strategy continues the path of budget repair and reconstruction taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporting the MTFS 2022-2026 will be an updated Medium Term Debt Strategy (MTDS) and the Medium Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS); all working in tandem towards the implementation of the Government’s reform agenda.”

The objectives of the budget repair and reconstruction programme under the 2022 Budget strategy, consistent with the 2021 Budget is to provide the platform for fiscal consolidation. While at the same time continuing with strategic capital formation necessary to continue to enable the private sector and community at large to grow the economy, in particular the non-resource sector, expand the tax base and enhance the cost effectiveness of the delivery of essential services.

The budget will be built around 10 principles: