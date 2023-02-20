Treasurer pushes for employment opportunities

He said most of the over 1,500 PNG workers in Australia are focused on the agriculture and Meat Works sector.

“There are major opportunities in other sectors in Australia, especially in aged and health care where Australia has massive labour shortages and good jobs available.

“Much of this work requires having a Certificate III qualification in health or aged care recognized by Australia.

“My discussions focused on how to get better access to these required qualifications. I had meetings with the Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, and the Minister for Aged Care, Anika Wells, exploring three options.”

He said there was very positive feedback from the Australian team on all three proposals.

The first proposal was for an expansion in the number of Technical and Vocational Educational Institutions in PNG which can provide the required level of training for work in both PNG and Australia.

The second was to lift the standards of current courses in PNG to meet the required Certificate III standards in existing institutions such as the APTC in Port Moresby.

The third explored options of how to meet the Certificate III requirement of 140 hours of practical work with an accredited provider.

Mr Ling-Stuckey said one option discussed was registering some hospitals or centres in PNG so they could meet these requirements.

“Another option was PNG workers coming to Australia explicitly for both the training and the practical experience. Some Australian employers in the health and aged care areas have started doing this.

“There was also discussion of the 17 to 20 percent of jobs in health care and aged centres that did not require formal qualifications such as cooking and cleaning.”

He added that once in Australia, PNG workers have the option to decide to upgrade their qualifications.

“These were important discussions on how we can grow the win-win opportunities of labour mobility programs. As was the theme of the 2023 budget, we are putting in the practical work required for “Implementing the Vision”.

“This will require work on many fronts, including domestic growth and domestic job creation. At the same time, we can open the doors for our youth to find jobs in Australia, and then return with money and skills.”