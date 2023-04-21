Treasurer pleased with meeting

Dr Tanaka Akihiko, to discuss progress on PNG’s economic reform program as well as Japanese assistance to PNG.

“The JICA President praised the determination with which PNG was pursuing its budget repair and reconstruction program,” stated the Treasurer.

“He noted the importance of the 13-year budget repair plan as well as the positive start to a funded program with the IMF.

“He highlighted how this greatly added to PNG’s international economic credibility and further funding opportunities with other international partners.”

Ling-Stuckey noted that JICA has been supporting PNG’s development since 1974.

“Indeed, their first project in PNG was support for the national fisheries sector in Kavieng, according to accompanying Japanese Embassy staff.

“They have provided a broad range of support covering technical assistance, training, grants and loans exceeding K2.4 billion since 1974. They have been an extremely valuable bilateral development partner and their projects and loans have assisted in increasing our exports, our incomes and jobs.



“Too many people in PNG are critical of loans and borrowings. The reality is that loans can have much greater benefits than costs.



“One loan of K651 million is supporting the redevelopment of the Nadzab airport, a vital second major airport in PNG which can promote exports, tourism and travel safety.

“A second loan, the K195 million Ramu Transmission System Reinforcement project, is designed to improve the reliability of power supply to Lae, once again vital for supporting economic development with rates of economic return higher than loan costs.



“The meeting with the JICA President, who has an annual budget of K45 billion, nearly double PNG’s total budget, was encouraging. When people such as he praise the determined approach PNG is taking to budget repair, debt sustainability, and economic development, one gains confidence that the country is on the right track, with competent leadership.”