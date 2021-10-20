Travel arrangements into Mt Hagen

PNG Air stated that the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority (WHPHA) and the Provincial Controller’s Office provided these requirements, which the airline has adhered to, to maintain the safety and well-being of its employees, cabin crew and passengers.

To ensure that compliance of the requirements are adhered to, a medical surveillance team will be stationed at Kagamuga Airport to ensure;

Passengers arriving or departing the Western Highlands must comply with the requirements to be screened.

Passengers who portray signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to take a Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT)

Those returning a positive test will be subject to quarantine as deemed appropriate by the WHPHA, and this will be at the cost of the passenger.

Due to the curfew imposed in the province, PNG Air Sales Offices in Mt. Hagen Town and Kagamuga Airport will operate from 8am to 2pm only.

Passengers are still required to fill out the mandatory Air Passenger Travel Form (APTF) and Health Declaration Form upon arrival, and when purchasing tickets at any PNG Air or Post PNG sales offices.