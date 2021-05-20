Transparency in Parlt Vital: PM

Prime Minister James Marape made this remark at the launch of the first National Integrity Summit (NIS) for PNG recently.

He said more transparency is a recommendation in the NIS Assessment Report of TIPNG.

PM Marape said the recommendation was for the Parliament to be more transparent with Sittings be broadcasted on television.

“Parliamentary practices will continue to embrace the need for our citizens to know what is going on, whether it be a debate or the strengthening of the Parliamentary Committee system,” he said.

The Prime Minister said in the interest of transparency, outcomes of the Public Account Committee’s inquiry into the Department of Health was made public through the media.

He said the outcomes of these public account discussions have featured in important procurement, management and administration outcomes in the health sector for instance.

PM Marape also outlined that the Government is building some work around the effectiveness and efficiency of the Public Service.