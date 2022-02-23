Transforming agrifood systems

Through the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, FAO are assisting policy makers in their plans to further leverage data, technology and innovation to meet the SDGs targets by 2030.

The FAO are proactively identifying and supporting digital villages across the region as part of FAO’s 1,000 Digital Villages Initiative. They are continuing to nurture and promote country-led SIDS solutions and Hand-in-Hand partnerships, which includes advising on climate event mitigation and adaptation, and helping to overcome the damage caused to lives and livelihoods by the pandemic and the climate crisis.

These are among the topics that will be discussed at the 36th Session of the FAO Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from 8 to 11 March. FAO Members from the region – 46 in total – will come together to build on the transformational agenda and actions under the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-31, along with the recommendations of the UN Food Systems Summit 2021.

FAO is leading in hosting the recently established Coordination Hub for the follow up of the Summit, which will support countries in further developing and implementing national pathways towards agrifood systems transformation in line with national priorities.

Working with their members in Asia and the Pacific, FAO will create even stronger partnerships with academic and research institutions, civil society organizations, cooperatives, parliamentarians and the private sector, with the inclusion of women and youth, as part of their commitment to the global efforts to build back better.