Transformation PNG On The Roll

Visiting PNG for the second time in five months is Maxwell Leadership Foundation Director of Global Development, John Griffin, who visited the hubs in Kokopo, Lae, Wewak and Port Moresby.

Senisim PNG is a five-year partnership between Tribal Foundation and the Maxwell Leadership Foundation that focuses on good values and servant leadership.

Mr Griffin said the partnership between both foundations was purely a fulfilment for a passion to see transformation.

“We’re in five other countries right now and there were 22 ahead of PNG, but because of the Tribal Foundation, we accelerated them ahead of the other countries. So it means a lot to us, because we see a lot of opportunity here to just come along side and join your movement,” he said.

“It’s important to say that we’re not bringing anything that were asking people to join a movement by us, we’re joining your movement. In just supplying tools and resources for good leadership and good values.”

In visiting the different hubs, Mr Griffin said it was good to see the different personalities, and the cultures within one country, and the beautiful people, while so different, all want to see transformation.

“They’re all hungry for a better future for not only themselves but their kids, so it’s neat to see a lot of people who are very different but have the same passions and goals to really see good leadership lived out with good values that can bring about positive change for the future.”

PNG Tribal Foundation Communications Specialist, Hennah Joku, has been instrumental in initiating talks via various media platforms on the Senisim PNG Program and the registrations for the round table discussions regarding transformation.

“The round tables teach us what these 10 values are, so that we as a nation can achieve three common agendas that they will also select. Because of the work Tribal does, one of those common agendas has been pre-selected and within five years, we aim to eradicate Sorcery Accusation Related Violence in PNG.

“It is important to us in order to achieve these common agendas, we need these values to be disseminated, shared, to be taught and embraced by our people,” said Joku.

She said the program also involves a selected 30-member transformation cabinet made up of influencers, leaders and different sectors.

These involves the government, music, entertainment, media sports, church, all of these people working together and they’re going to guide these round tables and these programs so they bring their experience as well.