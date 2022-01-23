Training Manual For Women Leaders

This was launched during the National Forum for Aspiring Women Leaders held in Alotau recently. The Training Manual will provide practical guidance to aspiring women candidates on the rules and strategies that can be considered when running for election.

It captures a range of lessons learned and good practices from PNG.

At the Forum, UNDP Resident Representative in PNG, Dirk Wagener noted the critical challenge the country faces with no women in parliament.

“There are no women members of parliament and no female Governors. We all know since independence in 1975, only seven women have ever been elected to Papua New Guinea’s National Parliament.

“I sincerely hope that through this forum and also all the work we have supported with IPPCC over the years will enable you to select candidates with integrity, good values and leadership qualities who will support the development and prosperity of Papua New Guinea,” said Mr Wagener addressing political party executives.

Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Jon Philp noted: “If you have diversity in representation, you get better results.”

He emphasized the need for more women’s leadership at the national level to reflect the principle of equality enshrined in the National Constitution.

Representatives from Transparency International PNG and the National Research Institute also spoke about the experiences and roles of civil society organisations in the elections.

Transparency International’s Executive Director, Arianne Kassman, spoke about Transparency International’s role in elections as observers and stressed the importance of having a transparent, fair election process.

Women participants at the forum learned from national experts, including representatives from the IPPCC, PNG Election Commission, UN agencies and political party executive members.

They shared their own experiences and lessons, with a focus on specific campaigning approaches and strategies.

“Women will definitely make the change. I believe through this forum and trainings, women will go all the way - but in order to achieve that, women and men need to work together to make a difference,” said Millie Saifoloi of Kerema in Gulf Province.



The National Forum on Women’s Political Participation is part of the Women Make the Change Project, delivered by UNDP and UN Women and funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.