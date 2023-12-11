Training empowers professionals in law and justice sector

The aim of the program is to sharpen participants’ effective leadership skills, with a focus on building a transparent and inclusive work environment.

The program is designed and facilitated by the Law and Justice Sector’s Leadership, Learning and Development Reference Group (LLDRG), and is supported by the Australian Government.

The graduates are the second cohort who have completed the Leadership Foundations Program, focused on emerging leaders from agencies across the law and justice sector.

The first cohort completed the program in May this year.

The event was attended by representatives from the Australian High Commission, the Department of Justice and Attorney General, the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, Correctional Services and invited guests from various other government agencies, as well as the private sector.

Australian High Commission Minister Counsellor (Governance) Penny Morton gave remarks at the ceremony and encouraged the emerging leaders to utilize the skills and knowledge gained from the program.

“You have built on the leadership skills you already have and learnt strategies to strengthen those skills such as strategic thinking, communication, teamwork, analysis and community engagement, and you have honed your skills and broadened your perspectives. I have no doubt that you are now better equipped to address the challenges that lie ahead,” Morton said.

Commissioner for Correctional Services, Stephen Pokanis said good leaders is needed to create change in the organisation.

“This program is vital in coaching and mentoring our leaders to help them do things the right way for us to see improvements, Pokanis said.

Each of the graduates have significant and demanding full-time jobs and it was an achievement for each of them to make the commitment to complete the program.