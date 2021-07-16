Training Centre Acquit Funds

Initially the Centre was assisted with K250,000 which was spent to build teachers houses and an administration block.

Member for Namatanai and Chairman of the District Development Authority (DDA), Walter Schnaubelt when visiting the school received the project completion report on the infrastructural development from the Center’s Chairman, William Bartley.

“This report contains all the work that we have done and every single toea was accounted for. We are also subject to audit, if there is any audit that needs to be carried out, this document will be used to acquit for our expenditure,” said Mr Bartley.

Mr Schnaubelt said he suppors the training provided by the Center and that focusing on vocational schools is important.

“We’ve had to play our part as a partner to this development because it is not the responsibility of a few. You have a lot of work to be done with limited funding so make it happen.”

He also added that the first k100,000 of the second lot of funding would be set aside to pay for students’ outstanding school fees.

Meanwhile, Mr Bartley also stressed that vocational schools in New Ireland were not certified with the national Training Council and this has affected their ability to be recognized by both mines in the province for employment.

The vocational Centre has 277 students enrolled who are taking up courses in mechanical studies, carpentry, tourism and hospitality, graphics and printing and office administration.

School manageress, Cathleen Abage said the center considers teaching National Certificate 1 (NC1) programs but lacking the facilities.

She thanked the NDDA for the support in the development of the schools infrastructure to assist in its endeavour.