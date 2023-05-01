Trainees get marine environmental education

The program helped students aspiring to be the next generation of primary school teachers to learn more about marine biology and ecology, marine management and conservation, ecosystem connectivity, and climate change.

Charlie Koss, a science lecturer at Madang Teachers College, who helped train the students, believes that targeting groups in the education system will help promote marine conservation in PNG. He said, “Teaching this course to future primary school teachers will give them the confidence, appreciation for nature, and in-depth knowledge they need to take the lead in educating about marine conservation in our primary schools.”

Students also took part in practical fieldwork that involved planting mangroves along the coastline of Riwo Village and snorkeling near Tabad Island to conduct a basic assessment of different marine species and habitats. For some students, this was an exciting new experience.

“This is my first time to do this,” said student-teacher Evelyn Ovifa from Eastern Highlands. “Experiencing it for myself helps me when I want to explain to primary school children about marine life and looking after the environment.”

This is the second group of 25 third-year student-teachers selected from a pool of over 300 students, to be trained at Madang Teachers College using material from the ‘Marine Environmental Education Program’ (MEEP) teachers guide, developed in 2019 by local NGO, Mahonia Na Dari, with support from USAID.

The marine environmental education program was initially piloted in West New Britain and eventually integrated into their primary school curriculum. Now, through USAID PNG Lukautim Graun Program assistance, the MEEP teachers guide is being trialed at Madang Teachers College and piloted in primary schools across Madang. This will help inform how marine conservation can be successfully integrated into and supplement PNG’s national education curriculum for primary schools nationwide.

USAID, together with partners Mahonia Na Dari and Madang Teachers College, are helping promote marine biodiversity conservation and marine literacy in PNG by training the next generation of teachers, who will lead the way in educating primary school students across the country about the marine environment, its importance, and how to care for it.