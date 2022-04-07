Traffic Police Investigate Accident

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli said according to reports received, the vehicle was driven by a senior police officer in the province.

He said it was a sad day for East Sepik Police, the vehicle was donated by the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority to help with police operations. This now means the police are down with one vehicle to carry out their duties.

PPC Beli said traffic police officers were assigned to investigate the matter and appropriate actions will be taken against the officer involved.

He said the police officer was driving to Wewak from Yangoru when the accident happened. Police said the vehicle went off the road somewhere along Kubalia along the Sepik Highway, but is yet to confirm the number of people on board and if there were any casualties.

“I want police officers to drive with care because we have a big operation that is coming up in less than a month time.

“The vehicle and other logistics that we have must be used wisely so we won’t face problems during the election. I don’t want to hire vehicle and pay extra money when we are not taking care of what we have already.”

PPC Beli said the police marked vehicles were bought from public funds and must serve its purpose and that is to service the people.