Trade Commission Service soon to rollout

“I am happy to inform the country that PNG is appointing Honorary Trade Commissioners across the world this year with the first being the Honorary Trade Commissioner to Australia and the Philippines which the Prime Minister will be announcing soon.

“We are now aggressively working towards appointing one in Indonesia and we will also be looking towards appointing Trade Commissioners in other countries around the world. We are diversifying our trading partners with the view to securing PNG’s economic future.

We are open to recommendations of names from the trade and commerce industry, especially of people who will best serve our country in the area of trade and investment and two-way trade between PNG and various countries. Those who will be appointed must be residents in the countries that we will establish the Trade Commissions,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru added: “The primary responsibility of the appointed Trade Commissioners will be to look for export markets for PNG goods and to promote trade and investment opportunities in PNG especially to attract foreign direct investments.

One of the major priorities is to attract investors in our Special Economic Zones and also to enter into Free Trade negotiations with various countries starting with China and Indonesia. Without investors from across the world, it will be difficult to realize our vision to build a bigger and most sustainable and robust economy as we work towards achieving economic independence by 2032.”