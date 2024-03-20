TPA CEO appointed Deputy Chair of KTSPA

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Stanley’s Hotel on Tuesday, March 19 in Port Moresby and saw the installation of a 10-member committee, representing a cross-section of government agencies, local government entities, and landowner leaders.

Notably, Jack Deia representing the Koiari people retained his role as Chairman of the KTSPA committee in a democratic vote by committee members.

The ceremony garnered attention from dignitaries including the Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture Isi Henry Leonard and Governor of Central Province Rufina Peter alongside various government officials, Kokoda Landowners, KTSPA members, and representatives from the Conservation and Protection Authority (CEPA).

Minister Leonard underscored the pivotal role of KTSPA in propelling tourism forward, emphasizing Kokoda Track's dual allure of historical significance and natural splendor.

Governor Peter echoed this sentiment, urging committee members to prioritize the welfare of landowners and recognize the economic potential of tourism as a sustainable alternative to mining.

Uvovo in his address underscored the global importance of Kokoda Track tourism, advocating for its promotion and sustainable management. His appointment as Deputy Chairman signals a united effort towards fostering tourism development while preserving the cultural and environmental legacy of the Kokoda Track.

With Uvovo's leadership and the collective expertise of the committee, KTSPA is poised to spearhead initiatives that will not only bolster tourism but also safeguard the rich heritage of the Kokoda Track for generations to come.