TPA backs PNG Author’s trip to Hollywood

This support is an advancement to Hollywood to pitch his Book ‘A matter of Conscience’.

TPA chief executive officer, Eric Mossman, shared that he was impressed with what a Papua New Guinean can do and was willing to assist.

“I saw that he’s a Papua New Guinean a senior man doing all this and we feel that it is necessary that we at least support him in a small way, so TPA has come on board to give him some allowance of K20, 000 to assist him as he goes to America to pitch his book. We wish you all the best and if it is a success it will showcase our beautiful country in a very unprecedented level, with God all things are possible,” said Mossman.

Singirok acknowledged TPA under Mossman for the kind gesture saying that it will be of great help as the PNG Kina is weighing at .28 against the US Dollar.

“Let me assure you that together we can paint a different perspective of Papua New Guinea and the greater region…In November last year, my publishers took my book to Miami Book fair and they marketed my book which was a hard bargain.

“And was listed as the one of the top 120 in the world and by December last year reduced to 72 and it withstood the elimination; and I was gladly informed that my book is amongst the few books to be identified for book to screen in Hollywood for a blockbusting movie.

“Yes we have chaos and state institutions that are failing but we still have good men and women who still have the next generation to serve and make this country a better place. So on the 23rd of this month I will go before seven Hollywood big movie directors.

“I will present individually my book one-on-one and it will be chaired by a movie director of Hollywood and I will come back and within two weeks I will be officially informed if one of the seven movie companies will enter into a contract because I have the copy right.

Singirok added that he is happy to announce the booking of a 20-minute interview with HBO Presenter, Logan Crawford regarding his book.