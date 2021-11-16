Tourism Plan 2022-2026 Launched

Covering a five-year time horizon, the framing of the TSDP is home-grown, and developed from an extensive stakeholder consultation process across the country. It is collectively developed and owned by all the stakeholders of the sector.

PNG TPA Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo said during the launching that the TSDP 2022-2026 plan signifies a major policy shift in the development of our tourism sector since the establishment of PNG TPA in 1993, working tirelessly to provide a positive image to international travelers about the great adventures that our diverse land and people have to offer.

Mr Uvovo said that this is the first time such a plan has ever been developed in-house.

“The tourism industry in PNG is a dynamic field that cuts across numerous sector by nature and needs. The support of everyone to make the industry succeed into the future is needed. In fact, the plan highlights these issues and present the strategic direction in which to successfully develop and grow our tourism sector,” said Uvovo.

He added that as the core-implementing agency, PNGTPA has taken the initiative to conduct legislative and policy reforms to support this process to ensure that this plan is effective, realistic and will empower the people of PNG to promote better in offering tourism and hospitality services to the world.

“As CEO, I look forward to bringing this plan to life once financing and other development essentials have been sufficed,” said Uvovo.

Prime Minister James Marape mentioned that despite setbacks caused by the surge of the COVID pandemic, citizens were encouraged to be involved and get engaged in tourism as they can contribute to it in a big way.

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard gave highlights on the level of resource support required to successfully implement the TSDP. He said with the support of the National Government, the Tourism Industry and development partners, the successful implementation of the plan going forward into the near future can be realized.