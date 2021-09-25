 

Tourism and Hospitality Convention

17:29, September 25, 2021
The University of Papua New Guinea Tourism and Hospitality Division successfully hosted its 15th Tourism Convention themed ‘Preparing a new dawn for PNG’s Tourism’.

The convention was a two day fold event of the conference and exhibition that saw 354 virtual participants and 150 live audience from various sectors of the tourism and industry sector.   

The Tourism Convention is an annual event organised by the Tourism and Hospitality students and the School of Business and Public Policy.

Third year Tourism and hospitality  student  Francisa Nopro explained that  the  convention  displayed the skills  and  knowledge  students have been taught in class, and put into a practical setting.

Head of Division for Tourism and Hospitality Management, Dr Joyce Rayel, explained that the event has been part of student’s major assessment since 2007. 

She added that the convention will prepare students towards for the professional field, as event managers, especially if they want to be engaged in the Meeting Intensives Convention and Exhibition.     

Dr Rayel said the Meeting Intensive Convention and Exhibition is an industry in the Tourism sector.

The Primary objective of the convention is to encourage PNG’s Tourism industry and its stakeholders to prepare and adapt with the challenges during and after the COVID 19 pandemic.

 

Story published by Cathy Undaba, UPNG Journalism student

Cathy Undaba – UPNG Journalism student
