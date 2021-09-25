Tourism and Hospitality Convention

The convention was a two day fold event of the conference and exhibition that saw 354 virtual participants and 150 live audience from various sectors of the tourism and industry sector.

The Tourism Convention is an annual event organised by the Tourism and Hospitality students and the School of Business and Public Policy.

Third year Tourism and hospitality student Francisa Nopro explained that the convention displayed the skills and knowledge students have been taught in class, and put into a practical setting.

Head of Division for Tourism and Hospitality Management, Dr Joyce Rayel, explained that the event has been part of student’s major assessment since 2007.

She added that the convention will prepare students towards for the professional field, as event managers, especially if they want to be engaged in the Meeting Intensives Convention and Exhibition.

Dr Rayel said the Meeting Intensive Convention and Exhibition is an industry in the Tourism sector.

The Primary objective of the convention is to encourage PNG’s Tourism industry and its stakeholders to prepare and adapt with the challenges during and after the COVID 19 pandemic.

Story published by Cathy Undaba, UPNG Journalism student