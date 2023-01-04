Tourism and church support for Wabag

The opening of the Leemanda Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) coincided with the presentation of financial assistance to a local community cultural and tourism project.

Minister Leonard acknowledged the magnificent scenery of the environment where the newly built church was built and in a kind gesture appreciated the work of the local community to promote tourism in this area.

“I pay tribute to the work of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the province, the work of the gospel commission is everybody's business as Papua New Guinea is a Christian country,” he stated.

Minister Leonard presented Amala SDA Church, Wabag Town SDA Church and Lenki SDA Church with K5,000 each. Host church Sangurap SDA Church received K10,000.

Minister Leonard then presented another K25, 000 to the local Leemanda community to support its tourism, arts and cultural project that was recently established in the area.

Leemanda Village in Wabag District is a tourism hub with displays of cultural artifacts and varieties of arts and sand paintings.