Tough Stance On Discipline

Head teacher, Norman Apul said the school rules were clearly stated in the forms and by signing them, the 740 students have agreed that if they are found to be in breach of a rule, they can be dismissed.

The new management’s tough stance follows the burning down of school infrastructure by intoxicated students in November last year.

“We already executed our decision by suspending and terminating two students already,” he stated.

“Because we don’t want the same incident to happen, we are tough on discipline, and we’re all speaking the same language.

“We’re implementing our policies to ensure that anybody found being undisciplined, they should be terminated straight on the spot so that we maintain law and order, and the incident that happened, should not reoccur.”

Apul has taken over as the new principal of Salamaua Provincial High School, and is faced with the daunting task of renovating all neglected infrastructure, building new ones and settling all outstanding debts.

He estimates that it would cost at least K3 million to give the school a major facelift and has appealed to all stakeholders to work with him to achieve their vision of reaching secondary status in 2024.