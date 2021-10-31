Toropo Slams Rumours About Armoury

He made this call after false and misleading information spreading on social media regarding the alleged locking of PNGDF armouries by the Australian Defence personnel.

Major General Toropo said people must check with the PNGDF before spreading false and unfounded information creating panic when commenting on issues of national security.

He stated that the PNGDF controls its own combination in all armouries. Major General Toropo clarified that PNGDF is undergoing a major exercise to rebuild and upgrade its armouries around the country and they have completed those for Port Moresby-based unit and are now working on the Northern Units.

He also confirmed that ADF is assisting PNGDF in the structural work at the armouries.