Toropo’s Stay Order Application Incompetent

The decision made by Justice George Manuhu, Justice Colin Makail and Justice Ere Kariko read that the ruling was based on the competency of the application.

On January 14, 2022, former Defence Force Commander Gilbert Toropo through his lawyer, Kopunya lawyers applied to a single Judge of the Supreme Court to set aside orders of January 5th 2022.

The orders were to stay the orders and the judicial review proceedings. The matter went before Justice Derek Hartsorn, where Toropo argued to have the matter before a full Supreme Court bench pursuant to Order 11 Rules 25 and 26 of the Supreme Court Rules.

The three men Supreme Court Judges, however, in its decision handed down on Monday, 14th February, said that the law does not permit an appeal from one Supreme Court to another.

“Regardless of, however, the Supreme Court is constituted, there is no power in the Supreme Court to review the decision of another Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, the office of the Solicitor General representing the Attorney General, Dr. Eric Kwa and National Executive Council will now proceed with filing an appeal to dismiss the National Court decision on Judicial Review Proceedings filed by Toropo.

Major General, Mark Goina will continue to perform his duties as the Commander of the PNG Defence Force.

Solicitor-General Tauvasa Tunuvasa and Kevin Kiponge are representing the Attorney General and NEC in this matter.