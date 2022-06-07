Toroama Pays Tribute To Late Kabui

The late Kabui, who passed away on June 7th, 2008, played a crucial role in bringing peace to Bougainville, achieving autonomy for the province in 2005.

ABG President, Ishmael Toroama, paid tribute to him, describing him as a Bougainvillean patriot, a hero of the revolution and a political icon of Bougainville.

“The Late President Joseph Kabui was a man who committed his whole life to serving Bougainville and its people as a leader,” said Toroama.

“He was a champion of indigenous rights and political freedom for our people.

“He embraced this as a vocation and he undertook it with complete dedication throughout his life as Premier of Bougainville, revolutionary leader in the Bougainville Revolutionary Army High Command and the President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“As a political leader, his lasting legacy will be the peace Bougainville has come to know after a bloody 10-year civil war and the brave steps he took as the inaugural President of the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

“He was a key figure of Bougainville who negotiated peace for Bougainville with the National Government of Papua New Guinea.

“He was the foremost signatory of the Bougainville side in signing the Bougainville Peace Agreement, which guides us today towards independence.

“As a man of peace, he encouraged peace by peaceful means that formed the basis of peace on Bougainville through reconciliation and forgiveness.

“As President of Bougainville, I pay tribute to the Late Joseph Canisius Kabui, who gave all his life to Bougainville until his dying breath.

“I pay tribute to my political mentor who taught me that the will of a man fighting for justice and freedom is far greater than any oppressive force.”

(Picture by PNG Attitude)