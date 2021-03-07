Toroama pays tribute

An emotional President Toroama said this when paying his respects at Sir Michael’s haus krai.

President Toroama led the Bougainville community to represent the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Toroama honoured Sir Michael as the nation’s founding father.

“You are truly the seed of this nation. A seed that stood and embraced democracy for this nation. A seed that truly believed that peace and freedom is what this nation should achieve. I salute you, on behalf of my people, I salute you with great honour and respect. May your soul rest in peace,” said Toroama.

Toroama also thanked Sir Michael for his role in the Bougainville Peace Process.

“In 2002 when Sir Michael became the Prime Minister of PNG he continued the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement that was signed in 2001.

“The Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare was still Prime Minister when his government oversaw the formation of the Autonomous Bougainville Government in on June 1, 2005 when the Late Joseph Kabui was elected the first President of Bougainville.”

The President presented traditional gifts from Bougainville that are symbolic in times of mourning to East Sepik Governor Allan Bird.