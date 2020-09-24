Toroama new ABG President

In a statement, Marape said he is looking forward to working with President-elect Toroama in progressing consultations on the outcome of the recent referendum and securing long-term economic development and a lasting peace for the people of Bougainville.

He will be meeting with President-elect Toroama in the coming weeks to discuss next steps with a view to convening a meeting of the Joint Supervisory Body to affirm our mutual commitment to peace and the way forward.

On behalf of the National Government and all Papua New Guineans, the Prime Minister extended his warm congratulations to the president elect.