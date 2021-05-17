Toroama Focused On Joint Consultations

He said these joint consultations can put forward Bougainville’s position reflected in the 97 per cent referendum vote for independence.

Following a recent meet with Prime Minister James Marape, President Toroama said Bougainville’s independence aspirations will remain steadfast however the Autonomous Bougainville Government will continue to foster collaboration with the National Government to implement the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

“Taim mipla go insait long first consultation, bai mi putim timeline long ratification wantaim Prime Minister blo Papua New Guinea, so that em bai givim yu hope,” he said.

Under the Bougainville Peace Agreement, the ratification by the National Government will decide on Bougainville’s political fate.

However, the ratification must be based on the consultation and taking into consideration the 97 per cent result of the 2019 Referendum vote.

President Toroama remains steadfast in his resolve for independence for Bougainville that will be attained through a legal and credible process.

He said, “Mipla ino wok long toktok long driman. We are no longer dreamers of independence. We are the real implementers of independence. You vote and you proclaim it. Yu vot na yu tok, em mi stap yah. Bai mi halivim government. Wanem hap gavman i stop, bai mi kam insait.”

The President also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued efforts in implement the BPA supporting development initiatives on Bougainville.

Both governments will be meeting for the first Joint Consultations scheduled to be held in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

Photo courtesy: ABG