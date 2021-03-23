Toroama encourages COVID-19 measures

President Ishmael Toroama said the Autonomous Bougainville Government is trying its best to ensure that life in the region remains as normal as possible under the new normal initiative.

President Toroama said the current measures are not as stringent as the ones that were in place last year due to the ABG wanting to adapt to the new normal.

However, he said citizens should not take this as an opportunity to become complacent, but to take heed of the measures set by the Bougainville Health Department.

President Toroama said, “This is not the time for us to try to adapt to these measure, we should be actually doing them without trying to adhere to these measures.”

“The first step to avoiding this global pandemic is listening and adhering to the awareness by our health officials,” said the ABG President.

He said despite the trying situation brought about by the pandemic, people should take this time to reflect and consider alternative means to remain as productive members of society.

The current COVID – 19 measures on Bougainville have been relaxed in contrast to the measures imposed last year.

Consideration has been given to business houses and government agencies to operate under the ‘new normal’ initiative, though schools are currently suspended for two weeks.

Most organizations and business houses have enforced a “No mask, no entry” policy which is visible throughout Buka Town and other parts of Bougainville.