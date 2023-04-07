Top student in Unitech’s science in agriculture

Just like her peers, the last four years of her life were stressful, with Wahamu admitting that she had, at times, cried over the degree that she is now proudly holding in her hand.

Apart from receiving her degree at the 55th graduation ceremony yesterday, the soft-spoken 23-year-old also got special awards; a council medal and degree with merit for her outstanding performance in a class of 40 students.

The 23-year-old of Madang, Morobe and East New Britain parentage humbly said: “I graduated with merit and a council medal that is awarded to the best performing final year student in the course.”

Wahamu was relieved and proud that her hard work has paid off, stressing on the need to prioritise study schedules and believing in one’s abilities.

“Believing in yourself, that is most important because you are all you have,” she said. “You have to believe in yourself and stick close to God. God has been my help and strength on this four-year journey.”

Wahamu was her department’s events representative during her final year in 2022, as well as the president of the agriculture students’ association. Juggling schoolwork and these extracurricular activities proved to be challenging but she learnt valuable lessons from them as well as gained skills that would prove useful in the next chapter of her life, such as effective communication and working under pressure.

“First of all I would like to acknowledge our heavenly father for being with me, and also my friends, my course mates and my parents especially, they believed in me and the dream that I had.

“My church family – the Catholic Students Association – they really helped me, especially in times when I was feeling down. Whenever I spent time with them, I was always right back on my feet, ready to take on challenges.”

Wahamu also appreciated her four younger brothers for always having her back. She said they were back in Port Moresby with their mother, while only her dad attended her graduation.

Getting her degree is not the end of the journey for her.

“I have a dream to study veterinary science so God-willing, I get a scholarship to study veterinary science,” she shared.

The agricultural scientist emphasised that women need to support each other, saying her sisterhood in university helped her overcome obstacles as well as pushed her to be the best in her field.