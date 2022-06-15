Tondop reinstated

Commissioner Manning was in Mt Hagen to assess the highlands region security preparations for the 2022 National General Election. Mr Manning said the reinstatement of Mr Tondop is in the best interest of the Constabulary and the nation during this time that needs good leadership and stability.

“We have a duty to serve the people and it needs a collective effort from all of us. Therefore, I want to officially announce that Mr Tondop is now reinstated as the Deputy Commander Highland Eastern-end.

“We are custodians of this institution and whatever administrative decisions and actions we make must be in the best interest of the Constabulary and its people,” he added.

Commissioner Manning said the changes made are aimed to install vibrant leadership, and command and control within the Constabulary.

“I am satisfied and confident that we will provide the expected security overlay for the 2022 National General Election with the commanders that we have across the country.”

Mr Manning has directed Mr Tondop to assist Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner Rigga Neggi, work with provincial police commanders to deliver a free, fair and safe 2022 general election in the highlands region.