Tondop: Hela will change for the better

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop says Hela will change for the better. He said this confidently after capturing and arresting four criminals wanted for a string of serious crimes in the province.

The suspects were arrested by the joint security forces in Hides and Tari with the assistance of communities within Hela. Tondop stated that they were arrested between the months of March and April, 2023.

He added that the assistance police is receiving from the people is an indication of a general desire of the people for law and order to prevail within the province.

Tondop has assured to maintain law and order being everyone’s business, as he initiated major awareness campaigns to win the trust, support, and cooperation of the people.

“The Security Forces will continue to enforce the law without fear, favor, ill-will, or malice. This is the right thing to do if Hela is to change. We will come down hard and enforce the law on criminals who think they are above the law. The law-abiding citizens have shown their support for the work of the security forces in the province and together we will change Hela.

“I am very proud of the performance and achievements of the security personnel where they have arrested and charged over 200 suspects from minor street offences to serious crimes in the last four months compared to zero arrest over 10 years,” Tondop said.

He said one suspect was taken to the Baisu Prison in the Western Highlands Province and the other three were taken to Buiyebi Prison in Southern Highlands due to reports received of a possible “rescue” attempt by their criminal associates.

The PPC said this was a major achievement in the key result area of law enforcement in the province. The security forces would build on this to effect full restoration of government authority and rule of law in the province. He said while the wheels of justice may be slow, they have now started turning in Hela.

He has asked the public to provide the names and locations of criminals with high powered weapons in the communities to ensure that they and the weapons are removed from the various communities in Hela.



“Criminal behaviour is abnormal in any society so we cannot allow criminals to continue to rule Hela through the barrel of a gun,” Tondop said.

He added that a number of developments are taking place within the Hela Provincial Police Command to improve policing services within the province such as; The establishment of a toll-free number for the public and the establishment of a Crime Information Management System and linked to a crime database.